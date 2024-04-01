The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $45.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Stock Down 1.9 %

New York Times stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $676.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

(Get Free Report

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.