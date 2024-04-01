The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Up 22.4% in March

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 18.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,312,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Miller sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $82,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,492 shares in the company, valued at $627,523.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $409.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.98.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.75 price objective (down from $3.25) on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

