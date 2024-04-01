The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 32,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

