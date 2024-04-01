TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Featured Stories

