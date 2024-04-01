Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Decreased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17,046.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 973,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,803,000 after acquiring an additional 967,913 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $581.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

