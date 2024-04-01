Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TNGRF opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Thungela Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.
About Thungela Resources
