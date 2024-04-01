Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TNGRF opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Thungela Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

