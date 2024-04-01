TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) vs. Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) and TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and TORM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82% TORM 42.64% 36.99% 20.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and TORM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.31 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.27 TORM $1.52 billion 1.87 $648.27 million $7.46 4.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TORM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

73.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of TORM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and TORM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A TORM 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TORM has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil. The Marine Exhaust segment engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

