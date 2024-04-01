Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Torrid stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

