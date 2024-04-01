Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells $43,771.44 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $43,771.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 701,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $16,132.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40.
Townsquare Media Stock Performance
TSQ stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.
Townsquare Media Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.
