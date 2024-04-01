Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of Toyo Tire stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

About Toyo Tire

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.