Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 29th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of Toyo Tire stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. Toyo Tire has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $17.97.
About Toyo Tire
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Tire
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock Before New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.