TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,231.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,158.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,009.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $714.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,238.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

