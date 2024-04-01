Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $230.87. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.