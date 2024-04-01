Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($10.91).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 880 ($11.12) to GBX 800 ($10.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,025 ($12.95) to GBX 950 ($12.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

TPK stock opened at GBX 729.40 ($9.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 749.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 773.25. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 684.80 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 984 ($12.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4,052.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

