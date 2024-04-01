Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Trinity Biotech to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRIB
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
