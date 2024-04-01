True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $95.35 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

