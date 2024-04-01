True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1,456.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 564,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after buying an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.23.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

