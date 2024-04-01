True North Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 571.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $91.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

