True North Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

True North Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after buying an additional 836,039 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $144.04 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

