True North Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $288.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.10 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.