True North Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,572,000 after purchasing an additional 187,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,327 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV opened at $79.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

