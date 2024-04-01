True North Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,424,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58.

