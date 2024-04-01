True North Advisors LLC Invests $259,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after acquiring an additional 452,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after purchasing an additional 207,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTD opened at $87.60 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

