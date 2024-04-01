True North Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

True North Advisors LLC decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

