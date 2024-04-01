True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $78.29 on Monday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

