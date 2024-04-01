True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

