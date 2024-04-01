True North Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

True North Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $211.24 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

