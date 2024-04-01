True North Advisors LLC Sells 12,515 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $65.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

