True North Advisors LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,532,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $109,092,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,980,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.91 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

