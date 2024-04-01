True North Advisors LLC Takes $229,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.60.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

