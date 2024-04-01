Truist Financial Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $121.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFR. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $112.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

