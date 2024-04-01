Truist Financial Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.