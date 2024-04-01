Truist Financial Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $42.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.