Truist Financial Cuts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $27.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.