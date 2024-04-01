TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TSS Trading Up 1.7 %

TSSI stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 0.52. TSS has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 0.13%.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.