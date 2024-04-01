Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.69.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
