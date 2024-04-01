Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $14.69.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $359,539.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980. Insiders own 21.30% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

