Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $245.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.37 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

