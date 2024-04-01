United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Lowered to $28.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

UCBI opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,723,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

