United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $7.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

