United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

United Maritime Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEA opened at 2.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.53. United Maritime has a 12 month low of 2.01 and a 12 month high of 3.09.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 11.55 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

United Maritime Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Maritime

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Maritime by 20.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Maritime Company Profile

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

