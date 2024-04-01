Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 29th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Universal Entertainment stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

