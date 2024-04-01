Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 29th total of 102,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULH. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

Shares of ULH opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $970.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.