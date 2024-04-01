Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.70% of Upwork worth $165,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 296.2% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,247,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $16,987,000. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $15,528,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $11,576,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 175.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. UBS Group raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,567 shares of company stock worth $853,087. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

