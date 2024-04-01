Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSE VAL opened at $75.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. Valaris has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valaris will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 184.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

