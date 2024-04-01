Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.61 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.50.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.