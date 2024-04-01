Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 182,885 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.85% of TPG worth $172,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TPG during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in TPG during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TPG news, Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. Insiders own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Down 0.6 %

TPG opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.30 million. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,398.90%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Further Reading

