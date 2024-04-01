Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 21,983 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,130,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.47% of Helios Technologies worth $173,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 117.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,118,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 605,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Helios Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Helios Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Helios Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.96. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $67.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

