Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,404,674 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.64% of Lumen Technologies worth $166,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 25.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,937 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 337,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.56 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

