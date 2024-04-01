Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 419,939 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.28% of Knowles worth $177,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

