Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 902,610 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.93% of Foot Locker worth $178,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of FL stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

