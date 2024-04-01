Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 97,924 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.76% of Gildan Activewear worth $179,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.